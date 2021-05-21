Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.7% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

