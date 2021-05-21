Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,993 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 190.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $844.69. 2,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $635.00 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $869.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $875.56.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

