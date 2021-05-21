Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $333,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,272. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.01.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

