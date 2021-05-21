Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11,788.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.42. 10,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

