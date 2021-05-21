Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CRTPF opened at $2.60 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.