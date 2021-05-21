Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.30 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRDL opened at C$3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of C$134.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.86.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.