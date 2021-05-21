CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CARG stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,409 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,780,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.