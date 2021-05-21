CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LOTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $9,857,000.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

