Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $16.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $13.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.39, for a total transaction of $1,298,492.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,888.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total transaction of $4,573,988.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 989,731 shares of company stock worth $268,550,986. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

