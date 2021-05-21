carVertical Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $73,123.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00067454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.00963378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.74 or 0.08692085 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

