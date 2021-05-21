Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $49.39

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.39, but opened at $51.15. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 7,756 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -205.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

