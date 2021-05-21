Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Sells $123,066.79 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

