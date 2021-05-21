Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen Sells 15,807 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $27,504.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares in the company, valued at $518,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSLT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 647,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,539. The company has a market cap of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Castlight Health by 31.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 505,603 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Castlight Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 923,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

