CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $582.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. On average, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

