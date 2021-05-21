Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Caterpillar worth $263,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

NYSE CAT opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

