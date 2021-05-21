Cavco Industries (CVCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Cavco Industries to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $211.50 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $162.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research firms have commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

