Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 575,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54.

On Thursday, March 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

NYSE GNK opened at $16.02 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $671.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -29.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNK shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.