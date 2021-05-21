CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $5.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 122,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,424,212. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CEMEX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

