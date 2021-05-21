Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.63.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.72. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

