Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.
CG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.63.
Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.72. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.