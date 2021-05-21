Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CENT. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,321. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.