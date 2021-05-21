Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of CET stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.26. 9,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,280. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35.

In other news, Director Simms C. Browning acquired 952 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

