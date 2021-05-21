Centric Cash (CNS) Hits One Day Volume of $609,152.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $609,152.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001996 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00059678 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,218,787,476 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

