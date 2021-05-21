Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Centrica in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,473. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.