Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Centrica in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,473. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

