Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Issues Earnings Results

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Get Cerecor alerts:

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.