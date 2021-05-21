Cerner Co. (CERN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

CERN opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $84.20.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.