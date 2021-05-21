CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.15 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,852.80. Insiders sold a total of 226,202 shares of company stock worth $401,785 in the last three months.

CEU stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.68. The company had a trading volume of 180,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.44. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$425.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.