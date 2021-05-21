CHADS VC (CHADS) Tops One Day Volume of $28,825.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $28,825.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.01060701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.85 or 0.09364864 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,826,542 coins and its circulating supply is 46,207,835 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

