Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) CFO Buys $10,720.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) CFO Roger D. Shannon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $10,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 260,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,100.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.