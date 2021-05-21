Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.750-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.370- EPS.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $7.70 on Thursday, reaching $326.70. The company had a trading volume of 489,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.