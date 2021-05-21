Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.750-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $7.70 on Thursday, reaching $326.70. The company had a trading volume of 489,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.15.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

