Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Sells $133,296.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Chase stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,877. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chase during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chase by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

