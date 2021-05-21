Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,452 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

CHKP opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

