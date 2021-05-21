CheesecakeSwap Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,393.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,393.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00397134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00201993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.55 or 0.00895398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029591 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars.

