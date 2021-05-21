Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $95.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.