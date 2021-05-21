Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $60.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHK. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,377,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.