Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,964 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

