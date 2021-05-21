Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Announces Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 75,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on CD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

