Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper Sells 109 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CMG stock opened at $1,341.78 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $964.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,410.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

