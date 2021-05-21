Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,700.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,575.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,662.55.

NYSE CMG traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,349.82. 2,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,456.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,410.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $964.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

