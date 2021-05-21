Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

CJEWY opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

