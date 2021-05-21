Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl Purchases 30,000 Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Stock

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($71,335.25).
MEAL opened at GBX 184.70 ($2.41) on Friday. Parsley Box Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).
About Parsley Box Group
Read More: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Box Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Box Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.