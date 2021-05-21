Christopher Simon Sells 956 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56.

Shares of HAE opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

