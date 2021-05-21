Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) COO John Mountford Sells 8,184 Shares

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $850.40 million, a P/E ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

