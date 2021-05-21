CIBC Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$91.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$79.33.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$79.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.87. The firm has a market cap of C$95.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$50.17 and a twelve month high of C$80.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.