CIBC Raises Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$47.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.50.

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$42.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.14. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$53.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

