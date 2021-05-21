CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$8.15 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

Shares of TSE:CLIQ opened at C$7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.95. Alcanna has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$283.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.