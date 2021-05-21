Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,772,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,912,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $91,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.