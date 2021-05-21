Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading Down 4.4%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.89 and last traded at $90.56. 2,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 213,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.69.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $859.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Citi Trends by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

