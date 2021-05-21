Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.46.

KNBE opened at $17.65 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

