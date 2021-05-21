Citigroup Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $23.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $15.80 on Friday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $308,992,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth about $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth about $82,219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth about $64,454,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

