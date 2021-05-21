City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $483.88 million, a PE ratio of -1,115.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.05.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

